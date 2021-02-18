Subscribe
Home >News >India >Farmers' 'rail roko' protest today: These Delhi metro stations closed
Entry and exit gates of four metro stations shut, the DMRC said in a tweet.

Farmers' 'rail roko' protest today: These Delhi metro stations closed

1 min read . 11:46 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Entry and exit gates of Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brig. Hoshiar Singh have been shut, DMRC said in a tweet
  • Farm unions have called for a four-hour rail roko' nation-wide agitation today

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed four stations ahead of Farmers call for 4-hour nationwide 'rail roko' protest today. Entry and exit gates of Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brig. Hoshiar Singh have been shut, the DMRC said in a tweet.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed four stations ahead of Farmers call for 4-hour nationwide 'rail roko' protest today. Entry and exit gates of Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brig. Hoshiar Singh have been shut, the DMRC said in a tweet.

"Entry/exit for Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brig. Hoshiar Singh metro stations have been closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Farm unions have called for a four-hour rail roko' nation-wide agitation today as they continue to protest against three agricultural laws enacted by the Centre in September last year. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 40 farm unions, has called for a peaceful protest between 12 noon and 4 pm.

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

"Rail roko protest will begin at 12 pm and go on till 3-4 pm. Trains are not plying anyway. It'll be done peacefully. We'll provide water, milk, lassi and fruits to people who are stranded. We will inform them about our issues," Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

The railways, meanwhile, have stepped up security to prevent any untoward incident. The railways have deployed 20 additional companies of the Railway Protection Special Force across the country, with focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, in the wake of the "rail roko" call.

Earlier, farmer unions had called a 'chakka jam' on 6 February and a 'tractor parade' in Delhi on 26 January. Their agitation is against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

