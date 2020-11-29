Farmers refuses to go to Burari, continues their protest from Del-Gzb border

The Home Minister said that the Centre was ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers as soon as they move to the ground allocated by the Delhi Police. The farmers of Kisan Union Amristar said that if the government really wished to hear their problems, they can visit the farmers at the Singhu border. "If the government really wants to hold talks, they should come to the Singhu border. This government does not want to talk to the farmers at all; they just want to show off in front of the country and show everyone that the farmers don't want a dialogue. We want the farm laws to be scrapped, that is all," Jaskaran Singh of Kisan Union Amristar said.