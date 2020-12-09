Farmers reject govt offer to dilute agri laws, demand total revocation

NEW DELHI : The central government on Wednesday offered to significantly dilute the contentious farm laws to pacify protesting farmers. However, farmer unions stuck to their demand of repealing the laws and said they will intensify the protests in the coming days.

The Centre's proposal addressing concerns raised by farmer unions changed major provisions of the marketing reform laws—from taxation and dispute resolution to fears relating to a weakening of the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

“In yesterday’s meeting with (home minister) Amit Shah, we had made it clear that we will not negotiate on amending the laws. Our firm position is that these laws will have to go and the government must give a legal entitlement to MSP," said Shiv Kumar Sharma, a farmer leader from Madhya Pradesh and member of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is leading the agitations.

A formal proposal reached farmer leaders negotiating with the Centre on Wednesday afternoon. According to the proposal, states will have the freedom to impose taxes and fees in private mandis (wholesale markets) —a move aimed at maintaining a level playing field between private and state regulated markets.

The reform laws passed in the Parliament in September, farmers feared, would weaken state regulated markets and widen the role of private corporations.

"The government's offer is a climb-down from its previous position that the laws are beneficial for the farmer, but it does nothing to strengthen the MSP regime which farmers were demanding," said Ramandeep Singh Mann, a farm activist who is a part of the protests.

Since 27 November, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have occupied highways bordering the national capital of Delhi with their tractor-trolleys, demanding that the government withdraw the bills and make assured purchases at support prices a legal entitlement. On Wednesday, farmer organisations said they will block more highways leading to Delhi and protest demonstrations will be held across the country on 14 December.

Among the other changes proposed by the government is that states could be allowed to frame rules on registration of buyers. In the current law, anyone with a PAN card (required to file income taxes) can purchase produce from farmers directly without any state oversight. In addition, the government also proposed that farmers can approach civil courts (now limited to district authorities like the sub-divisional magistrate or SDM) in case of any trade related dispute.

To allay fears, the government also promised a written assurance to farmers that the existing MSP-based procurement regime will continue. Additionally, the government said that sale or auction of farm land will remain outside the purview of the new contract farming law. The centre also said that a proposed electricity amendment bill will not tinker with the existing subsidy regime for farmers, and their concerns relating to a new law on stubble burning will be addressed.

“The purpose of the laws was to allow free trade outside state regulated markets. Now if states get back their rights to frame rules on these, what is the point of having these laws?" asked Himanshu, associate professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

“Farmers seem to have rejected the government’s proposal due to a trust deficit. Their fear is, if they call off protests now, what happens in the Parliament during amendments remains uncertain," Himanshu added.

Adding to the chorus of protests, opposition parties on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded that the three laws be immediately repealed. “There was a request from all opposition parties for in-depth discussion of farm bills (in the Parliament) and that it should be sent to select committee, but unfortunately, no suggestion was accepted and bills were passed in hurry," said Sharad Pawar, chief of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after the meeting.

Gyan Verma contributed to this story.

