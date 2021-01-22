Farmers reject govt offer to suspend reform laws

On 20 January, the government extended the offer to suspend the laws for a limited period to placate the unions who are planning to take out a tractor rally in the national capital on 26 January. The government proposal came during the 10th round of talks. Earlier the unions had rejected an offer to amend the laws. Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmer unions leading the agitation, said in a meeting with Delhi Police on Thursday that farmers were requested not to hold the protest march on Republic Day, but they were in no mood to relent, and will march with their tractors along the outer ring road.

