The farmer leaders have rejected the proposed amendments suggested in the 'controversial' farm laws by the Central Government. "We reject the government's proposals," says Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union at the Delhi-Haryana border.

The farmers have also said that the Delhi-Jaipur highway will be blocked by 12 December. "We will block Delhi-Jaipur highway by 12th December," the farmer leaders at Singhu border said.

Rejecting the Centre's proposal, farmers have called for a nationwide sit-in protest on 14 December. "We will gherao dist headquarters in states on Dec 14, Jaipur-Delhi highway will be blocked till Dec 12," farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said.

On govt's proposal, farmer leader Prahalad Singh Bharukheda said, "Nothing new in govt proposal. We will continue our protest against three agri-marketing laws."

Delhi 'gherao' plan

On December 12, all toll plazas across the country to be freed. "No tax to be paid on that day at any toll plaza in country," farmer leader Darshan Pal said.

Addressing a press conference, the farmer leaders said, "We will block all roads in Delhi one by one if the three farm laws are not scrapped."

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has release their statement on govt's proposal:

"Modi govt insincere & arrogant about resolving farmers demands; all farmers bodies rightly reject old proposals dressed up as new AIKSCC and all farmer organisations reiterate their demand to repeal 3 farm acts and EB 2020 . Protest to continue, more farmers to join in, in delhi. District level dharnas to start in all states [sic], " the release stated.

The release further mentioned that the National Working Group of AIKCC met today in the morning and took some decisions. "AIKSCC joins farmers organisations in denouncing & rejecting the so-called insincere and arrogant so-called 'new' proposal of Central Govt," it said.

"AIKSCC calls upon farmers organisations to organise continuous sit-ins in all districts and state capitals, jointly with other supporting organisations at public places," it added

It further said, "Bharat Bandh on 8 December has proven beyond doubt all-India footprint of the popular farmers protests; AIKSCC congratulates all sections of society for support. AIKSCC notes mass participation in Bharat Bandh and calls upon all organisations and political parties to mobilise Farmers March in to Delhi to intensify protest".

As per latest developments, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has reached Amit Shah's residence for meeting after the farmers have rejected government's proposal.

Meanwhile, five opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Sitaram Yechury, met President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking repeal of farm laws.

After the meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "We informed the President that it is absolutely critical that these anti-farmer laws are taken back."

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury said, "We have given a memorandum to the President. We are asking to repeal agriculture laws and electricity amendment bill that were passed in anti-democratic manner without proper discussions and consultations."

Govt's proposal to farmers

As farmers continue to protest at various borders of Delhi, demanding the repeal of three farm laws, the Centre has proposed to give a "written assurance" that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for procurement will continue.

The Centre also proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including one to allay fears about the weakening of the mandi system.

In a draft proposal sent to 13 agitating farmer unions, the Central Government also said it is ready to provide all necessary clarifications on their concerns about the new farm laws enacted in September, but it did not mention anything about the main demand of protesting farmers for the repeal of the laws.

