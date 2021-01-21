Farmers reject govt's proposal to suspend new farm laws for 18 months

In a full general body meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha held on Thursday, the proposal put forth by the government to keep the contentious farm laws on hold for 1.5 years was rejected by the protesting farmer unions. A full repeal of three laws and enacting legislation for remunerative MSP (minimum support price) for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement, said SKM.

"Protesting farmer unions reject govt's proposal to suspend three farm laws for 18 months," said SKM in a statement.

"The SKM pays homage to the 143 farmers who have been martyred in this movement so far. These companions are separated from us while fighting this mass movement. Their sacrifice will not go in vain and we will not go back without the repealing of these farm laws," the statement said.

A full repeal of three central farm acts and enacting a legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement, it added.

Farmer unions reiterated they will march with tractors on the outer ring road of Delhi on Republic Day.

"It has been decided that no proposal of government will be accepted until and unless they repeal the laws. In tomorrow's meet (with government) we'll say that we've only one demand, repeal the laws and legally authorise MSP. All these have been unanimously decided," said farmer leader Joginder S. Ugrahan.

During their tenth round of negotiations with three central ministers on Wednesday, the two sides decided to meet again on Friday.

Briefing media after a nearly five-hour-long meeting that included two breaks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said the government has proposed to suspend implementation of the three laws for 1-1.5 years, during which period a joint committee of representatives from the government and farmers' sides can continue their talks and those protesting on Delhi borders in extremely cold weather return to their homes.

The three laws have already been stayed by the Supreme Court till further orders and a committee of experts has been formed to resolve the deadlock. The panel has been asked by the apex court to submit its report within two months after consulting all stakeholders.

