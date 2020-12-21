Day after the farmer unions announced a 24-hour relay hunger strike on Monday across all protesting sites, the government has written a letter to the protesting farmers, inviting them for talks.

In the letter, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has sought suggestions for a date of meeting from farmers' leaders. The letter also says that the government is ready to discuss farmers' apprehensions.

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare writes a letter to protesting farmers, inviting them for a meet once again. In the letter, govt also sought suggestions for date of meeting from farmers' leaders. The letter states that the govt is ready to discuss farmers' apprehensions. pic.twitter.com/NyEUMD7LNa — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

According to news agency PTI, Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said: "I request those previously invited protesting union leaders to provide details of their remaining concerns and doubts and suggest a date as per convenience for next round of talks."

The Centre intends to convene the next meeting at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital for resolving the issue so that the ongoing protests against the repeal of farm laws end at the earliest, Aggarwal added.

Farmers to observe day-long hunger strike today

The farmer unions have announced a 24-hour relay hunger strike today across all protesting sites, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said.

In a press briefing, farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dalewala said that farmers would be halting toll collection on highways in Haryana from 25 to 27 December.

"Kisan Diwas is celebrated on December 23, I would urge people to skip a meal on that day," said Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union.

Here's a list of farmer unions going on day-long hunger strike:

Ravinderpal Kaur Gill of Jai Kisan Movement

President of Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta (Siddhpur) Jagjit Singh Dalewal

Kuldeep Singh Dayala, Finance Secretary, Doaba Farmers Union Punjab

Furman Singh Sandhu, President of Bhartiya Kisan Union Punjab

Buta Singh Chakra, State Leader, Punjab Kisan Union

President of Democratic Kisan Sabha Punjab Dr. Satnam Singh Ajnala

Avatar Singh Kaurjeewala, leader of Revolutionary Farmers Union Punjab

Bhupinder Singh Longowal of Kirti Kisan Union

President of Doaba Kisan Samiti, Jangbir Singh Chauhan

Mukesh Chandra of Doaba Kisan Sangharsh Samiti

Baljit Singh of 10 Kul Hind Kisan Sabha (Balanwal)

Baldev Singh Sirsa, President of Public Justice Welfare

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly-enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

