Farmers retreat from Delhi borders; traffic slows down on highways

Traffic movement on Saturday slowed down on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) flyover, connecting the national capital with Agra and Ambala highways as farmers retreated from Delhi borders. The farmers are returning to their homes after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) on Thursday announced the suspension of their year-long farmers' agitation .

Besides, traffic slowed down on the Delhi-Sonipat-Karnal national highway. Traffic police from Sonipat said that traffic on the Sonipat-Karnal national highway was moving slowly. On the Delhi-Rohtak national highway too, the traffic movement at some points had slowed down with a large number of farmers on their way back to homes.

Slow traffic movement seen at KMP flyover near Singhu border as farmers head back to their homes after the suspension of their year-long protest. pic.twitter.com/yE3bwGJtLb — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

#WATCH | Farmers leave their site of protest, Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), after suspending their year-long protest against the 3 farm laws & other related issues pic.twitter.com/cts0zl4R4w — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

Several police personnel have been deployed at various points on key highways for traffic management.

#WATCH | Farmers take down their settlements, vacate the borders around Delhi and return to their homes after the announcement of the suspension of their year-long protest.



Visuals from Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border). pic.twitter.com/3gV4vtLHDu — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

Videos have surfaced online showing farmers singing bhajans before vacating the protest site at Tikri border. Some farmers were seen dancing, distributing langar as well.

#WATCH | Protesting farmers sing 'bhajan' at Singhu border before vacating the site to return home, following the announcement of the suspension of their year-long protest. pic.twitter.com/rMjgSEChxW — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh had laid siege to the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders in November 2020 to demand the repeal of the three farm laws, which were finally withdrawn in the Winter Session of Parliament earlier this month.

Farmers have taken down their settlements and have vacated the borders around Delhi, which were their protesting sites for the last one year.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait flagged off the first lot of farmers returning home from the Ghazipur border. This first group has headed for Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. Tikait informed that he would leave the protesting site at the Ghazipur border on December 15.

The SKM, earlier on Thursday announced the suspension of their year-long agitation after they received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawing cases against them immediately.

The farmers will hold a review meeting on January 15. "If the government does not fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation," the SKM had said in its statement. On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.