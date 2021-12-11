Farmers retreat from Delhi borders; traffic slows down on highways

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Traffic movement on Saturday slowed down on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) flyover, connecting the national capital with Agra and Ambala highways
Besides, traffic slowed down on the Delhi-Sonipat-Karnal national highway
Traffic movement on Saturday slowed down on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) flyover, connecting the national capital with Agra and Ambala highways as farmers retreated from Delhi borders. The farmers are returning to their homes after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) on Thursday announced the suspension of their year-long farmers' agitation.
Besides, traffic slowed down on the Delhi-Sonipat-Karnal national highway. Traffic police from Sonipat said that traffic on the Sonipat-Karnal national highway was moving slowly. On the Delhi-Rohtak national highway too, the traffic movement at some points had slowed down with a large number of farmers on their way back to homes.
Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh had laid siege to the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders in November 2020 to demand the repeal of the three farm laws, which were finally withdrawn in the Winter Session of Parliament earlier this month.
Farmers have taken down their settlements and have vacated the borders around Delhi, which were their protesting sites for the last one year.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait flagged off the first lot of farmers returning home from the Ghazipur border. This first group has headed for Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. Tikait informed that he would leave the protesting site at the Ghazipur border on December 15.
The SKM, earlier on Thursday announced the suspension of their year-long agitation after they received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawing cases against them immediately.
The farmers will hold a review meeting on January 15. "If the government does not fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation," the SKM had said in its statement. On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws.
