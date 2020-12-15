Subscribe
Home >News >India >Farmers should understand farm laws, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Farmers should understand farm laws, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • 'There are some elements who are trying to misguide farmers by misusing this protest,' the senior BJP leader said

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the farmers should come and understand these farm laws. "Our government is dedicated to farmers and is ready to accept the suggestions given by them. There will not be any injustice with farmers in our government," Gadkari added.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Union Minister said, "There are some elements who are trying to misguide farmers by misusing this protest. This is wrong. Farmers should try to understand the three laws."

Suggesting how farmers' protests will end, Nitin Gadkari said that the government is working in the interest of farmers. "If there is no dialogue, it can lead to miscommunication, to controversy and sparring. If there is a dialogue then issues will be resolved, the whole thing will end, farmers will get justice, they'll get relief," the Union Minister stated.

