Farmers stage four-hour rail roko at 62 places in Punjab

New Delhi: Protesting farmers on Sunday staged a four-hour long ‘rail roko’ at 62 places in Punjab, ratcheting up a widening stir for better procurement prices among other demands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The call for the ‘rail roko’ protest, held between 12 pm and 4pm was given by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and came after farmers resumed their ‘Delhi chalo’ march on 6 March.

In Haryana, several farmers were allegedly detained by the police in Dabwali and Ellenabad as they headed to the protest sites. A similar situation was reported at Dausa in Rajasthan, according to KMM. The farmers had not been released till press time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The main SKM organization was not part of this call.

The railways will release a list of trains that were cancelled or diverted after the protests, said the divisional railway manager (DRM) of Ferozepur.

In Punjab, the agitation was held in Mullanpur, Samrala, Jagraon in Ludhiana, Devidaspura, and Jahangir in Amritsar; Jalandhar of Jalandhar cantonment, Phagwara, Phillaur, Dinanagar in Pathankot; Mansa, Sangrur, Bathinda, Barnala, Fazilka railway stations, Basti Tenka Wali, Mallanwala, Guru-Har-Sahai in Ferozepur district; Dagru in Moga; Malaut in Muktsar; Khadoor Sahib, Taran Taran; Batala in Gurdaspur, and Shambhu, Rajpura, and Patiala railway stations in Patiala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Farmers in punjab blocked the tracks in multiple places. The ongoing sit-in at the Shambhu border continued as usual while many protestors from nearby villages went to the Shambhu railway station and sat on the tracks.

In the case of Haryana, the ‘rail roko’ was reportedly witnessed in only three places– Mohda railway crossing in Ambala, Manakpur in Panchkula and Sarsini in Ambala. “The farmers also blocked rail lines in Pilibanga (Rajasthan), Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) and many other places," said KMM coordinator Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Besides inter-city lines, the main lines were also affected. Pandher himself was at Devidaspura railway station in Amritsar which is the main Delhi line. He said, “We had announced the rail roko on March 3… We don’t feel happy about sitting on the tracks, but this is the only way to make ourselves heard when the Union government has been turning a blind eye to our demands." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, coordinator of SKM (non-political) said, “Protests were held nationwide which clearly indicates that farmers across the country are part of this aandolan and they want income guarantee from the government from which the ruling party is running away."

The second or latest round of protest, started on 13 February, came on the back of muted farm earnings over the past year, as the government placed export curbs on wheat, rice, sugar and onion, depressing local prices. Farm incomes were also hit due to repeated climate shocks like heat waves and uneven rains. As a result, agitated farmers are demanding the government fixing MSP based on the cost of cultivation plus a 50% margin—was first recommended by the Swaminathan committee in 2006. Additionally, farmers are asking for a loan waiver, social security benefits like pension, and a revamp of the crop insurance scheme. They also want higher duties on imported agricultural produce, as duty-free imports lead to lower farmgate prices.

"Northern railway services in about 50 locations alone in Punjab were affected and around 60-70 trains were short-terminated, regulated and cancelled between 12pm and 4pm on Sunday," said the spokesperson of northern railways, in response to Mint's query. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

