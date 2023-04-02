Inclement weather has led to a massive loss of crops in three states, triggering fears of huge yield loss for farmers and harvesting challenges. An estimated 5.23 lakh hectare of wheat crop was damaged in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, triggering massive protests in several parts of the state. The agitation has also taken a political tint in some areas with Congress leaders

"The MLAs should meet the farmers and listen to their grievances. Likewise, the officers should make sure that the special 'girdawari' is completed soon so that we can disburse compensation before Baisakhi," said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Expressing solidarity with the farmers who lost their crops due to rain and hailstorms, the CM said that the loss of every single penny would be compensated. The state government has also hiked compensation for crop loss because of vagaries of weather by 25% hike recently.

Meanwhile in Haryana, Congress leaders lashed out at the BJP-led government, insisting that “government should provide adequate compensation of ₹65 thousand to each farmer within 24 hours for bailing them out of this crisis".

According to officials, the assessment of wheat crop damage in underway in both states. In some parts of Madhya Pradesh, the government procurement at minimum support price has begun.

Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja told PTI that the government will also review the extent of damage caused to wheat and other rabi crops along with state governments on Monday.

The major wheat growing states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have received unseasonal rains accompanied by thunderstorm, hailstorm and gusty wind due to the western disturbances for the past two weeks. The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more days. The rains come at a time when the winter crop was almost ready for harvest.

