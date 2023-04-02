Farmers stare at major loss as untimely rains, hail hit wheat crop in 3 states

Inclement weather has led to a massive loss of crops in three states, triggering fears of huge yield loss for farmers and harvesting challenges. An estimated 5.23 lakh hectare of wheat crop was damaged in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, triggering massive protests in several parts of the state. The agitation has also taken a political tint in some areas with Congress leaders

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}