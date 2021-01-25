Farmers  stay  firm  on  march to capital on Republic Day

At the Ghazipur border, some had a different problem at hand. Mohammed Shahid and about 10 of his fellow farmers had come to the protest site from Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh in the hope of joining the march. However, they have been told that not more than four or five can ride on a tractor and trolleys which can seat more people will not be allowed. “Some of us will have to stay back it seems but this is not the end of our struggle," Shahid said.