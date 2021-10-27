Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow (28 October) to discuss farmers' stir against the three farm laws. He said he will be meeting Shah along with some agricultural experts.

“Tomorrow I am going to meet Home Minister Shah and 25-30 people will go with me," he said while addressing his first press conference after quitting as chief minister. This will be his second meeting with Shah after he resigned as Punjab CM.

Singh today informed that he is on the verge of launching a political party and would announce its launch as soon as the Election Commission of India approves its name and symbol.

The former chief minister of Punjab, which is the epicentre of the ongoing protest, said that he I can help in finding a solution as he had been the CM of state and he is also an agriculturist. He said he had met the Union home minister thrice in the past on farmers' issues.

Last month, Amarinder Singh stepped down as chief minister following differences with the high command and running feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who recently called Singh the chief architect of the three farm laws at the centre of storm.

Today, Singh said there could be no pre-decided formula for the resolution of farmers' stir, but something will emerge during the talks as both sides – the Centre and farmers — want a resolution. He made it clear that he had not met any farmer leaders over the issue.

The former CM also said he had deliberately not interfered in the matter as the farmers did not want politicians to be involved in it. The farmer leaders had four inconclusive meetings with the Centre but back channel talks have been going on, he added.

Earlier, Singh announced that he will float a party and can join hands with the BJP if current farmers' crisis is resolved.

