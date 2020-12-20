Following the protests against Centre's new farm laws , the farmer unions have announced a 24-hour relay hunger strike on Monday across all protesting sites, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said.

In a press briefing today, the farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dalewala also said that farmers would be halting toll collection on highways in Haryana from 25-27 December.

"Kisan Diwas is celebrated on December 23, I would urge people to skip a meal on that day," said Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union.

Moreover, as a sign of protest, the leaders also announced that they urge everyone to beat 'thali' at their homes during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last Mann Ki Baat address for this year.

"On December 27, during Prime Minister Modi's Mann Ki Baat. We would appeal to everyone to beat 'thali' at their homes till the time he speaks during the program," said Jagjit Singh Dalewala, Bharatiya Kisan Union.

On Sunday, the farmers in Punjab and Haryana observed 'Shradhanjali Diwas' to pay homage to their brethren who died during the ongoing agitation against the Centre's agriculture reform laws.

Farmers' bodies have claimed that over 30 farmers participating in the stir have died so far due to different reasons including heart attack and in road accidents.

The protesting farmers performed 'ardas' (prayer) in several villages in the two states in the memory of their departed brethren.

Farmers from different parts of the country, including Haryana and Punjab, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for four weeks to demand the repeal of the farm laws.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with mandis that ensure income, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Farmers have also been demanding compensation and government jobs for the kin of those who died during the agitation.

The Supreme Court on Thursday acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests and mooted the idea of putting on hold the contentious farm laws to enable negotiations with agitating farmers which was opposed by the Centre saying agriculturists would then not come forward for the talks.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via