In view of ongoing farmers' protest at the borders of Delhi against the government's three farm laws, security at the Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border in the national capital has been increased.

The Delhi Police blocked roads near Akshardham and vehicular movement has been restricted between the national capital and Ghaziabad on National Highway-24, reports news agency ANI.

The protest at the Ghazipur border entered its 68th day on Monday. Security has been tightened as farmers continue to reach make their way to the protest site for the past two to three days.

On Sunday, farmer leader Naresh Tikait said that protesting farmers will honour the dignity of Prime Minister, but are also committed to protecting their self-respect, a day after Narendra Modi said his government was just a "phone call away" for talks with them.

Tikait said the government should "release our men and prepare an environment conducive for talks".

"A respectful solution should be reached. We will never agree to anything under pressure," he told news agency PTI.

During their Republic Day parade, many of the protesters, driving tractors, had stormed the Red Fort, with some of them hoisting religious flags on its domes and on the flagstaff at the ramparts.

"The violence on January 26 was part of a conspiracy. The Tricolor is over and above everything. We will never let anyone disrespect it. It will not be tolerated," Tikait said.

The Delhi Police has registered nearly 40 cases and made over 80 arrests in connection with the violence and vandalism.

"The government should release our men and prepare an environment conducive for talks. A respectful solution should be reached. We will never agree to anything under pressure," Tikait asserted.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via