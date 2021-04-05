Farmers' stir: Tikait threatens tractor agitation, blocking of roads in Gujarat

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After protesting for months in Delhi, Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said farmers will hold an agitation in Gujarat using their tractors. "Time has come to gherao Gandhinagar and block roads. If needed, we will have to break barricades too," he threatened amid protests against the Centre's three farm laws.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year against the Centre's three agriculture reform laws. They are demanding a repeal of the three laws along with a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce.

The protesting farmers took out a tractor rally in Delhi on January 26. Refuting claims that farmers have left protest sites along the Delhi border, Tikait had earlier said they had gone to the fields to work and would return when the Central government was "free from West Bengal elections".

The BKU leader is on a two-day tour of Gujarat since Sunday to campaign against the Centre's three farm laws.

On the second day of his visit, Tikait, accompanied by former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram.

"Farmers are suffering because there is no agitation here. There is no backing from courts also. Farmers are compelled to say they are happy and making profit. Please give us that technology which is helping Gujarat's farmers to reap benefits," said Tikait. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Is that enough to make farmers happy? We have come here to remove fear from the minds of farmers. We will agitate in a peaceful manner," Tikait said, when asked about his future plans for Gujarat.

Later, Tikait and Vaghela reached Karamsad town in Anand district and paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at his native place. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tikait then headed to Bardoli in Surat, where he would address farmers in the evening.

The three farm laws are: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

