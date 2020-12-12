Security has been beefed in the Delhi -Haryana border region on Saturday after the agitating farmers gave a call to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway, a day after one of the 32 protesting unions moved the apex court against the government's controversial farm laws.

As many as 2,000 police personnel are on duty in Gurgaon and 3,500 policemen have been deployed in Faridabad to stop the protesters and to protect toll booths and ensure smooth flow of traffic as farmers are gearing up to block the highway and picket toll plazas on the border to Delhi.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, vehicles can be seen moving through Shambhu Toll Plaza in Ambala after farmers closed the toll today, making it toll-free, as a part of their protest against the three new agriculture laws.

Farmers closing toll plaza in Ambala

Farmers closing Karnal's Bastara toll plaza

Another video shows farmers closing Bastara toll plaza in Karnal late last night.

Farmers closed Bastara toll plaza in Karnal late last night

The ruling BJP has planned a massive campaign across India as part of the big push from the ruling party for the next few days. One hundred press meets and 700 farmers' meets have been planned in 700 districts, as per reports.

A few days back, the agitators unanimously rejected the government's written proposal of amendments in farm laws and announced a series of plans to escalate their protest. By 14 December, the farmers have planned a full-scale protest across the country.

Meanwhile, police said they will keep a close watch on protestors who may disrupt law and order under the guise of the movement at the Badarpur Border, Gurugram Faridabad, Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal, Pali Crusher Zone and Dhauj toll plazas.

Station house officers and the Police Reserve Force of the respective police stations will reportedly be deployed and personnel will be equipped with anti-riot equipment.

A drone will also be on guard to keep an eye from above.

The ongoing farmers' protest against the three farm laws entered its 17th day today with the farmers' unions now threatening to block railway tracks.

As per their earlier plan of blocking the Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Agra highway by 12 December, more farmers are likely to join the protests and move towards the borders of the national capital.

