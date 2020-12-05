Farmers threaten to gherao Parliament

As the farmers and the government are to sit for the fifth round of talks on Saturday, a farmer said that if nothing concrete happens in today's meeting then they will gherao the Parliament.

On Saturday morning, the farmers continue their sit-on protest at the Chilla border, Tikri border and other areas as the farmers' protest enter the 10th day.

The fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers is scheduled to be held today.

On Thursday, in the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws.

Responding to that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government has no ego and it was discussing the issues raised by farmers with an open mind. "The government will discuss points that emerged at the meeting on Friday and hopes that talks will move towards finality when the next round of discussions are held on Saturday," the minister had said.

He reached out to protesting farmers over their demands, saying MSP will not be touched, the government was open to their suggestions for parity between mandis under APMC Act and that outside, for disputes under the new farm laws being adjudged in courts and for registration of traders.

