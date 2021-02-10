The protesting farmers' unions on Wednesday announced a series of events that they have planned to take up to highlight their demands.

Farmers' unions have said that they will close all toll plazas in Rajasthan and make them free from 12 February, said Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Darshan Pal. Nearly a month ago, farmers had stopped toll collection at Hanumangarh, Ganganagar and Bikaner in the state.

Also Read | Inside the third front of the farm agitation

Following this, a candle march or 'mashal juloos' will be taken out, accompanied by other activities, on 14 February across the country to remember the sacrifices of martyred soldiers in the pulwama attack.

The unions also announced a four-hour nationwide 'rail roko' (railway blockade) on 18 February. "There will be a 'rail roko' across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm on February 18," the SKM said in the statement.

On 16 February, the farmers will observe the birth anniversary of peasant leader Chhotu Ram. Posters of Chhotu Ram were also seen on the tableaux during the farmers' tractor rally on 26 January.

Earlier this month, the farmers had observed a three-hour road blockade to press their demand for repealing the three contentious laws.

Meanwhile, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday asserted that the agitating farmers were not aiming at any change in power at the Centre but a solution to their problems as he said many of their leaders will tour different parts of the country to spread the movement.

Addressing the protesting farmers at Singhu border, Tikait said that the agitation against the farm laws will stretch till the Centre addresses their issues.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three laws which were enacted in September last year. The protesters have been alleging the laws will weaken the MSP mechanism and end the mandi system. But the government says the new legislations offer more options to farmers to sell their crops, and will help raise their incomes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via