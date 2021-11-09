As many as 500 farmers will participate in a peaceful tractor march to parliament every day during the winter session, starting 29 November, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said on Tuesday.

The Winter session of Parliament will begin on 29 November and go on till 23 December.

The farmers' body said that the marches will be conducted to mark one year of the protests against the contentious farm laws.

“The SKM decided that from November 29 until the end of this Parliament session, 500 selected farmer volunteers will move every day to Parliament in tractor trollies peacefully and with full discipline, to assert their rights to protest in the national capital," the SKM said.

This will be done to "'increase the pressure" on the central government "to force it to concede the demands for which farmers across the country have launched a historic struggle", it said.

The SKM also said that on 26 November, there will be huge mobilisations from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan at all the Delhi borders

“All farm unions in the SKM will mobilise farmers in strength for this occasion. Huge public meetings will be held there (at borders) that day. Homage will be paid to more than 650 martyrs in this struggle so far," it said.

It has called for massive mahapanchayats in state capitals on the day as well.

Prior to this, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had stated that the central government has time till 26 November to repeal the farm laws.

"The central government has time till 26 November, after that from November 27, farmers will reach the border at the movement sites around Delhi by tractors from villages and strengthen the tents at the movement and movement site with solid fortifications," he said in a tweet.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the laws, which were stayed by the Supreme Court in January, at the Delhi borders since 26 November last year.

Earlier in March too, farmers had taken out a “foot march" to parliament to oppose the three farm laws.

On 26 January, a tractor rally had turned violent with protesters breaking barricades and storming the Red Fort.

With inputs from agencies.

