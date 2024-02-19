Amid the ongoing protest by the farmers to press their demands in front of the Central government, a fourth round of discussion was held in Chandigarh between the two. General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarvan Singh Pandher said the government and farmers' unions would try to find a solution to the issues. On Sunday, a more than four-hour-long meeting commenced between farmers' leaders and Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, along with Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. The meeting started at 8.15 pm and concluded at midnight.

