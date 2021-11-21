The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation representing the farmer unions, on Sunday said that it will proceed with the planned march to the Parliament on 29 November to observe one year of anti-farm law agitation.

The SKM will hold another meeting on 27 November to decide future course of action, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal has said.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu border following a meeting, Rajewal said, "We discussed the repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were taken. SKM's pre-decided programs will continue as it is. Kisan panchayat will be held in Lucknow on November 22, gatherings at all borders on November 26 and march to Parliament on November 29".

SKM met earlier today to decide on the next course of action, including on the MSP issue and the proposed daily tractor march to Parliament during the upcoming Winter Session.

Farmer leaders have been maintaining that the protesters will stay put at border areas of Delhi until the Centre formally repeals these laws in Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise announcement on Friday and have indicated their stir for a statutory guarantee of MSP and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.

With agency inputs

