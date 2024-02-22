The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday demanded the registration of a murder case over the death of a protesting farmer on the Punjab-Haryana border and announced a Black Day and a tractor march to condemn the incident. The SKM held a meeting to discuss the situation at Shambhu and Khanauri border points where thousands of farmers are camping as part of the 'Delhi Chalo' call. Several SKM leaders from Punjab, Haryana, and other states participated in the meeting.

Here are the major developments that happened on Thursday:

Farmer leader Avik Saha said after the meeting between SKM National Coordination Committee and General Body in Chandigarh,“Starting from tomorrow, we are launching all-India mega programmes. First programme is Black Day or Aakrosh Diwas on February 23.

On February 26, all over the country, there will be ‘tractor pradarshan’ (demonstration) where we will ask the government to quit WTO.

The farmer leaders also gave a call for putting up black flags atop houses and in vehicles to register their protest against the death of the farmer at the Khanauri border.

On March 14, All India Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat will be organised at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. We expect more than a lakh people to join."

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Balbir Singh Rajyawal says, "Haryana Police entered Punjab, fired at us and also broke our tractors. A case under section 302 IPC should be registered against Haryana CM and Haryana's home minister. Judicial inquiry should be conducted (into the death of a farmer). On 14th March, a 'mahapanchayat' of farmers will be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi."

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops and a farm loan waiver.

Government is hopeful of a resolution on the farmers' protest much before the commencement of the wheat procurement season from March, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday. "As told by the agriculture minister, we are willing for further talks. We are happy to talk to them. Probably, we were not able to communicate the full intent. I think constant communication will help resolve the communication gap," Chopra said.

Congress on Thursday escalated its attack on the BJP-led Centre over the farmers' protest and demanded that a special session of Parliament be convened to discuss the pressing issues of the tillers. The opposition party also urged the Punjab government to convene a similar session of the state assembly to deliberate on the issue.

The Punjab farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases.

The central government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure farmer welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while addressing farmers at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in Ahmedabad.

"We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure farmer welfare. The government has built 60,000 Amrit Sarovars across the country. This initiative will not only benefit farmers but will also strengthen the rural economy. Our goal is to provide modern technology and its know-how even to the small farmers of the country," PM Modi said.

With Agency Inputs

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!