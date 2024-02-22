Farmers to hold 'Mahapanchayat' at Ramlila Maidan on 14 March, plans series of protests. Top 10 developments
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday demanded the registration of a murder case over the death of a protesting farmer on the Punjab-Haryana border and announced a Black Day and a tractor march to condemn the incident. The SKM held a meeting to discuss the situation at Shambhu and Khanauri border points where thousands of farmers are camping as part of the 'Delhi Chalo' call. Several SKM leaders from Punjab, Haryana, and other states participated in the meeting.