To protest against Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM),farmers' union body, announced to hold 'rail roko' agitation on October 18, social activist Yogendra Yadav said, as reported by news agency PTI.

A total of eight people including four cultivators were killed during the agitation.

Yadav also said, on Dussehra (October 15), the farmers plan to burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to mark their protest.

The strike was announced at a time when Uttar Pradesh government is facing major flak over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Last week, two SUVs ran over farmers who were coming out of a protest in the area against the Centre's farm laws.

Demanding resignation of Union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son is allegedly involved in the violence, the farmers have been protesting in the area. "Union Minister Ajay Mishra should be removed and arrested as he started this conspiracy," said Yogendra Yadav at a press conference in Delhi.

"We demand Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish be arrested," Joginder Singh Ugrahan, a farmers' union leader who was also present at the conference said, according to a PTI report.

Farmers have alleged that Ashish was sitting in the vehicle which mowed over farmers. However, the minister has refuted all allegations and has claimed that his son is innocent.

The agitated farmers have alleged that the incident was part of a "pre-planned conspiracy". "They (attackers) tried to terrorise farmers," claimed farmer leader Darshan Pal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.