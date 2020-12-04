Farmers to intensify protests with call for Bharat Bandh on 8 Dec

New Delhi: A day ahead of the fifth round of negotiations with the Centre on the contentious agriculture marketing bills, farmer organisations on Friday gave a call for a Bharat andh on 8 December. The coalition, which is leading the protests, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, further announced that they will occupy toll booths and block all roads to the national capital, Delhi, and burn effigies of corporate houses and government leaders.

"We are firm on the decision that these laws must be withdrawn... we are prepared for a long struggle," said H. S. Lakhowal, a farmer leader from Punjab, while announcing the decision. On Thursday, during an 8-hour long meeting with farmers, the government proposed to change certain provisions of the bills but the offer was rejected by farmer groups. Farmers have instead demanded that the government call a special session of the Parliament to repeal the acts.

Going by discussions among farmer organisations on Friday, Saturday’s meeting with the government is unlikely to end the ongoing deadlock. “There is no possibility of diluting the position that these laws have to go. There is no sympathy within the movement to offer a face-saver for the government during negotiations," said an insider who did not want to be named.

Since 27 November, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have occupied highways bordering the national capital of Delhi with their tractor-trolleys, demanding that the government withdraw the bills and make assured purchases at support prices a legal entitlement. Farmers fear that by weakening state regulated markets and widening the role of private corporations in direct purchase of crops, the reforms will dilute existing state purchase of food grains at minimum support prices (MSP).

Farmer organisations from around the country are joining the agitation every day and we are firm on our stand, said Hannan Mollah, former MP and member of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee.

