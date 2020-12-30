Farmers to meet Centre for 6th round of talks on farm laws, eager for solution

As the farmers' protests against Centre's new fam laws gripped the national capital for over a month, the farmers are hoping for a breakthrough as they are all set to sit for the sixth round of talks with the Centre today. The Union Agriculture Ministry invited the leaders of farmers' unions to sit on the negotiating table at Vigyan Bhawan at 2 pm today.

The four-point agenda for talks in their list includes modalities to repeal farm laws and a mechanism to bring a law for providing a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP). The agitating farmers have a clear stand that they will leave the protesting sites once the laws are revoked.

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss

We have held 5 rounds of conversation with the government but nothing came out of it because they are only speaking about the benefits of farm laws, a farmers' union leader told ANI adding, "We do not think that the government wants to reach to some amendment in this meeting. We hope something fruitful comes out of this discussion today."

A joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations on Tuesday wrote to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare accepting the Centre's offer for dialogue on December 30.

Union ministers meet Amit Shah to discuss Governmet's stand

On Tuesday, a day before the next round of talks between the Centre and the farmers, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah.

People familiar with the matter said they discussed and finalised the government's position for the Wednesday meeting. Agriculture Minister Tomar, Railway Minister Goyal and MoS Commerce and Industry Som Parkash have been representing the Centre in dialogues with the farmers.

It has been over a month now that thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are camping at Delhi's borders seeking repeal of the three farm laws enacted in September by the Centre. They have threatened to intensify their stir in the coming days if their demands are not fulfilled.

Farmers are protesting on Delhi border against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via