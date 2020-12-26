OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farmers to meet today after PM Modi's fresh appeal, may resume talks with govt - Key updates
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi.
Farmers to meet today after PM Modi's fresh appeal, may resume talks with govt - Key updates

2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2020, 11:29 AM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The fresh discussions between the farmers' unions come a day after Narendra Modi's Friday address, in which the Prime Minister interacted with farmers from six states
  • PM Modi stressed that farmers' lands won't be taken away, adding that 'some people are spreading myths and lies' over the new farm laws

As protests against the government's contentious farm laws near Delhi borders entered their 31st day, 40 farm unions will meet today at 2 pm to discuss the Central Government's offer of talks and to chalk out their future course of action.

The fresh discussions between the farmers' unions come a day after Narendra Modi's Friday address, in which the Prime Minister interacted with farmers from six states.

Targetting the opposition, PM Modi stressed that farmers' lands won't be taken away, adding that "some people are spreading myths and lies" over the new farm laws.

"Some parties are pushing a political agenda by opposing the new farm laws. Some people are spreading myths and lies that land will be taken away if farmers enter into contract farming," PM Modi said.

Here are the latest updates in this big story:

1) The deadlock continues over the new agricultural laws as five rounds of talks between the protesting farmers and the Centre have failed in the last few months.

2) As per reports, a government official said that the government was expecting the next round of meeting to take place in the next two-three days.

3) The farmers' protest near Delhi borders, which began on 26 November, has entered its 31st day today.

4) PM Modi on Friday transferred over 18,000 crore financial aid to more than nine crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

5) PM Modi, while reassuring the farmers about the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce, has said: "I ask even those opposing me today, that my government is ready to talk to them on farmer issues...I urge our farmers to not be misled by anyone."

6) Meanwhile, in a letter dated 23 December, seven US lawmakers have written to the country's Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, urging him to raise the issue of farmers' protest in India with his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar.

7) On the newly-enacted farm laws, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Rahul Gandhi suddenly said you'll have to withdraw farm laws. I am giving him open challenge for a debate, whether the laws are good, in the interest of farmers or not. I am giving challenge to Rahul Gandhi and DMK to debate."

8) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also urged farmers to "let the new laws be implemented for a year or so", adding that the Centre will be ready to amend them if they are not found to be beneficial to farmers.

