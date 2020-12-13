Farmers to observe hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm tomorrow

New Delhi: As part of their protest against the recently passed farm laws, heads of all farmer unions will observe hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm on Monday, said farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni at Singhu border on Sunday.

"Farmers will be on one-day hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm tomorrow. Dharnas will be held at all district headquarters," said Chaduni at a press conference

"Governmet agencies have been stopping farmers from reaching Delhi, our protests will continue till our demands are met. Our stand is clear, we want the three farm laws to be repealed. All farmer unions participating in this movement are together," said Shiv Kumar Kakka, another farmer leader.

"We need to keep an eye so that no wrong elements are among us. All our youngsters need to remain vigilant. If govt wants to talk then we will set a committee and take further decision," said Rakesh Tikai of Bharatiya Kisan Union at Singhu border.

Sandeep Gidde, another farmer leader, announced at the press conference that the proposed indefinite hunger strike by farmers from December 19 has been cancelled and it will be a day-long strike on Monday instead.

Meanwhile, MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhury said he hopes the farmers come with a "positive outlook" to the next round of talks.

"I hope that the farmers come with a positive outlook to the next round of talks. If the farmers move two steps, then the government will also move two steps forward, only then a solution can be reached," he said.

The farmers have been protesting at several border points into Delhi for over two weeks over their demands to repeal the new legislations, which they claim would benefit the corporates, and end the traditional wholesale markets and the minimum support price regime.

Several rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws but no headway has been made on the front.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

With PTI inputs

