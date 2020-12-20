Protesting farmers will observe 'Shradhanjali Diwas' (Homage and Remembrance Day) across the country on 20 December to pay tribute to those farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing agitation against the newly-enacted farm laws .

So far, 24 farmers have died over the last three weeks during the ongoing agitation at the national capital's four key borders -- Singhu, Tikri, UP Gate, and Chilla -- even as thousands continue to protest.

Reportedly, seven farmers died due to the cold and heart attacks at the Tikri border. Six others have passed away at the Singhu border, including Sant Baba Ram Singh, who died by suicide recently. As many as nine farmers have died in road accidents en route to the protest venues from their villages or while returning back from the protest sites.

With the agitation stretching to over three weeks now, some farmers are returning home to be replaced by their family members at the protest sites.

Tomar's 8-page open letter to farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar recently wrote an eight-page open letter to the protesting farmers following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to them to read the letter.

In reply to Tomar's letter, the All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said there is no doubt that, "everything that has been said by you is factless."

Govt-farmers talks

Talks between the Centre and agitating farmers remained inconclusive even after five rounds of discussions as the farm leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of three farm laws and went on a 'maun vrat', seeking a clear 'yes or no' reply from the government.

With the stalemate persisting, farmers' unions stated that they would intensify their protest, as thousands laid siege to Delhi's entry points.

Thousands of farmers have been staying put at several border points of the national capital for the last 23 days, demanding a repeal of the new farm laws.

