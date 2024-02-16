 Farmers to postpone protest march to Delhi as talks with govt continue | Mint
Farmers to postpone protest march to Delhi as talks with govt continue

Farmers postpone protest march to New Delhi until further talks with government ministers on Sunday

Farmers protest: Members of the farm union Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) block railway tracks and shout slogans during a protest to demand minimum crop prices (AFP)Premium
Farmers protest: Members of the farm union Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) block railway tracks and shout slogans during a protest to demand minimum crop prices (AFP)

Farmers demanding higher prices for their crops will postpone a planned protest march to New Delhi until unions hold another round of talks with government ministers on Sunday.

Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who met farmers' representatives on Thurdsay along with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, said the talks were "positive".

Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that the farmers would hold off their march for now.

"When the meetings have started, if we move forward (towards Delhi) then how will meetings happen?" Dallewal told reporters, adding that the protest "will continue peacefully".

The protesting farmers will stay put at the two borders of Punjab and Haryana. Thousands of farmers had embarked on the "Delhi Chalo" March on 13 February but they were stopped by security forces in Haryana's Shambhu and Khanuri borders, triggering clashes.

Farmers to participate in 'chakka jam'; next round of talks on Sunday

On Friday, farmers also kicked off a nationwide protest called ‘Bharat Bandh’. demanding a legal guarantee on MSP, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases, and "justice" for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

During the Bharat Bandh protest, farmers are likely to block key highways of the country between 12 PM to 4 PM.

Bharat Bandh today: Here's why farmers have called for a nationwide strike

Farmers have been asked to shun work in farms, or not go to markets for any purchases today (16 February).

The Central Trade Unions (CTUs) will also be joining the protest along with farmers.

Bharat Bandh today: Noida police issues traffic advisory; Routes to avoid today

"They have joined forces to launch united and coordinated struggles and bring together all sections of the labouring classes who face the severest brunt of the attack by the BJP-led government's pro-corporate, anti-people policies," a statement read.

The protests erupted a few months before India is due to hold national elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term. Farmers form an influential voting bloc.

Farmers protest comes two years after Modi's government, following a similar protest movement, repealed some farm laws and promised to find ways to ensure support prices for all produce.

Published: 16 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST
