Farmers to study Centre's proposal, no talks with govt on Wednesday, says leader
Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha
Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha

Farmers to study Centre's proposal, no talks with govt on Wednesday, says leader

Updated: 08 Dec 2020, 11:30 PM IST

Govt not ready to repeal agri sector laws, say farmer leaders after meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah

The government is not ready to take back the farm laws, said a farmer leader after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening.

Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha said no meeting will be held between farmers and government tomorrow.

"Shah said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow. Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over government's proposal," said Mollah.

"All 13 unions at meeting with Shah demanded repeal of laws, we'll decide on next round of talks after consulting others. Tomorrow we will hold a meeting at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) at 12 pm," added Mollah.


