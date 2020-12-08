Farmers to study Centre's proposal, no talks with govt on Wednesday, says leader

The government is not ready to take back the farm laws, said a farmer leader after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening.

Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha said no meeting will be held between farmers and government tomorrow.

"Shah said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow. Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over government's proposal," said Mollah.

"All 13 unions at meeting with Shah demanded repeal of laws, we'll decide on next round of talks after consulting others. Tomorrow we will hold a meeting at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) at 12 pm," added Mollah.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via