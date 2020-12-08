Farmers to study Centre's proposal, no talks with govt on Wednesday, says leader

Farmers to study Centre's proposal, no talks with govt on Wednesday, says leader1 min read . 11:30 PM IST
Govt not ready to repeal agri sector laws, say farmer leaders after meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Govt not ready to repeal agri sector laws, say farmer leaders after meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah
The government is not ready to take back the farm laws, said a farmer leader after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening.
The government is not ready to take back the farm laws, said a farmer leader after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening.
Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha said no meeting will be held between farmers and government tomorrow.
Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha said no meeting will be held between farmers and government tomorrow.
"Shah said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow. Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over government's proposal," said Mollah.
"All 13 unions at meeting with Shah demanded repeal of laws, we'll decide on next round of talks after consulting others. Tomorrow we will hold a meeting at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) at 12 pm," added Mollah.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.