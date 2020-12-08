Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farmers to study Centre's proposal, no talks with govt on Wednesday, says leader
Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha

Farmers to study Centre's proposal, no talks with govt on Wednesday, says leader

1 min read . 11:30 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Govt not ready to repeal agri sector laws, say farmer leaders after meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah

The government is not ready to take back the farm laws, said a farmer leader after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening.

The government is not ready to take back the farm laws, said a farmer leader after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening.

Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha said no meeting will be held between farmers and government tomorrow.

Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha said no meeting will be held between farmers and government tomorrow.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Shah said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow. Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over government's proposal," said Mollah.

"All 13 unions at meeting with Shah demanded repeal of laws, we'll decide on next round of talks after consulting others. Tomorrow we will hold a meeting at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) at 12 pm," added Mollah.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.