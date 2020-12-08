Farmers to study Centre's proposal, no talks with govt on Wednesday, says leader

Govt not ready to repeal agri sector laws, say farmer leaders after meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah

The government is not ready to take back the farm laws, said a farmer leader after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening.

The government is not ready to take back the farm laws, said a farmer leader after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening.

Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha said no meeting will be held between farmers and government tomorrow.

Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha said no meeting will be held between farmers and government tomorrow. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"Shah said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow. Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over government's proposal," said Mollah.

"All 13 unions at meeting with Shah demanded repeal of laws, we'll decide on next round of talks after consulting others. Tomorrow we will hold a meeting at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) at 12 pm," added Mollah.