2 min read.Updated: 11 Dec 2021, 09:11 PM ISTLivemint
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said farmers will fully vacate their protest site on the Delhi border here by December 15.
As the farmers celebrate the repeal of the farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said farmers will fully vacate their protest site on the Delhi border here by December 15 as their first group left for Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
Meanwhile, farmers here celebrated the repeal of the farm laws by distributing sweets.
BKU’s national spokesman Rakesh Tikait said the government has scrapped its contentious agriculture laws and agreed to sort out other problems.
A large portion of the Ghazipur border would be vacated on Sunday, though it will be fully vacated by December 15, he said.
Tikait said he will be returning home after seeing off all farmers.
Meanwhile, the farmers from Punjab and Haryana were on Saturday accorded a rousing welcome with sweets and garlands, and showered with flower petals from an aircraft on their return journey for the "victory" of their protest against the central farm laws which were later repealed.
Families of farmers along with fellow villagers at many places on the Delhi-Karnal-Ambala and Delhi-Hisar national highways along with other state highways enroute honoured the peasants coming in tractor trolleys with garlands, 'ladoos', 'barfi' and other sweets.
The supporters of the farmers' agitation carried flags of various farmer bodies and showered petals on the peasants as they assembled on the roadside of the highways to welcome them.