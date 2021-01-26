OPEN APP
Farmers' tractor rally: 83 police personnel injured in clashes, says Delhi Police
Farmers clash with police during a tractor rally (REUTERS)
Farmers clash with police during a tractor rally (REUTERS)

Farmers' tractor rally: 83 police personnel injured in clashes, says Delhi Police

Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 09:33 PM IST

While it is not clear how many farmers were injured during the clashes and lathicharge, at least 12 of them were admitted in the Lok Nayak Hospital

As many as 83 police personnel were injured after violence erupted at various places during the protesting farmers' tractor parade on Tuesday.

The injured officials have been admitted to several hospitals, including the trauma centre of the Civil Line Hospital in Delhi's North District and the Lok Nayak Hospital.

Also Read | The Indian-Americans driving Biden’s agenda

On the other hand, while it is not clear how many farmers were injured during the clashes and lathicharge, at least 12 of them were also admitted in the Lok Nayak Hospital, according to reports.

The joint commissioner of Delhi police has said that legal action will be taken against those who assaulted the police personnel during the farmers' tractor rally.

Protesters and police clashed at several places, including the ITO junction (where the Delhi Police headquarter is located) and inside the iconic Mughal-era Red Fort, where protesters scaled ramparts.

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, engaged with police and entered the city from various points.

In wake of the incident, the Centre has decided to deploy additional paramilitary troops in Delhi to restore peace and maintain law and order, officials said.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava among others.

The exact number of additional troops was not known immediately but officials suggested that it could be around 1,500 to 2,000 personnel (about 15 to 20 companies).

Around 4,500 paramilitary personnel were already deployed for law and order duties before the Republic Day.

Meanwhile, the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions, has called off the tractor and appealed to participants to immediately return to their respective protest sites.

"We have called off the farmers' Republic Day parade with immediate effect and appealed to all participants to immediately return back to their respective protest sites. The movement will continue peacefully and further steps will be discussed and decided soon," the farmers' union body said in a statement.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

