Home >News >India >Farmers' tractor rally: Buses to not ply from Anand Vihar ISBT for 12 hours on R-Day
New Delhi: An aerial view of Anand Vihar ISBT, in New Delhi.

Farmers' tractor rally: Buses to not ply from Anand Vihar ISBT for 12 hours on R-Day

2 min read . 04:14 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The tractor rally is scheduled to start after the Republic Day parade concludes
  • The Delhi police have permitted the farmers to hold the tractor rally on three routes

Interstate local buses will not run from Anand Vihar ISBT between 6 am and 6 pm on 26 January due to the proposed tractor march by the protesting farmers against the three new farm laws.

Interstate local buses will not run from Anand Vihar ISBT between 6 am and 6 pm on 26 January due to the proposed tractor march by the protesting farmers against the three new farm laws.

"Due to the tractor rally of farmers, interstate buses and local buses will not be operational from Anand Vihar ISBT from 6 am to 6 pm on 26th January. Interstate buses plying from here will run from Sarai Kale Khan," said Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation on Monday.

Revenge of the lambs at the Gabbatoir

The tractor rally is scheduled to start after the Republic Day parade concludes.

The Delhi police have permitted the farmers to hold the tractor rally on three routes.

The protesters can take out the rally on the 63-km route near Singhu Border that divides Delhi and Haryana. The route that covers SGT Nagar, DTU Shahbad, Barwala, Auchandi Border ends at Kharkhoda Toll Plaza.

Another 62.5 km-long route has been cleared from Tikri border in west Delhi that covers areas such as Najafgarh, Nangloi and ends at Asoda Toll Plaza. Near the Ghazipur border that divides Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, a 68-km long route has been cleared.

However, differences have arisen between the farmers' unions and the police over the routes. Farmers' leaders have said that the permitted routes are not the same that was decided by them earlier.

"When we came to know last night that announced routes are different from what was decided, we expressed displeasure and held a meeting within our Committee," said SS Pandher, a representative of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday morning.

Expressing displeasure, the farmers' unions said they had planned to go to the Old Ring Road but were assigned the portion that comes largely under Haryana.

A meeting regarding this was held between the unions and Delhi police at around 10 am. However, no middle ground could be reached. Farmers said that they have urged the cops to reconsider their proposition.

"We will announce the routes and timings for tractor parade in the evening," said Pandher after the meeting.

