Farmers tractor rally: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for these routes

The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday asked commuters to avoid routes where protesting farmers will conduct their tractor parade on Republic Day.

The farmers’ tractor rally will be taken out on Tuesday from three borders of the national capital, and the traffic will remain affected on these routes, police said.

First route: Singhu Border-Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar- DTU-Shahabad Dairy- Barwala Village-Pooth Khurd Village-Kanjhawala T Point- Kanjhawala Chowk- Kutubgarh-Auchandi Border- Kharkhoda Toll Plaza.

Diversion Plan:-

I. Traffic going towards NH-44 GTK Road will be diverted from Singhu Shani Mandir, Ashok Farm/ Jaunti Toll, Hamidpur, Sunderpur Majra, Jindpur Mukhmelpur, Kadipur, Kushak Colony, Mukarba Chowk, GTK Depot.

II. Traffic going towards Bawana Road will be diverted from Jail Road, KNK Marg, G3S Mall, Madhuban Chowk, Rohini East Metro Station, Rithala Chowk, Pansali Chowk, Helipad T-Point, Utsav Road, DSIIDC Road Sector-4, Narela Bawana Road, Chitra Dharam Kanta, DSIIDC Round about, Jhanda Chowk.

III. Traffic going towards Kanjhawala Road will be diverted from Karala, Kanjhawala Village, Jaunti Toll, Qutabgarh- Garhi Road.

General public is advised to avoid NH-44-GTK Road, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Badli Metro Station, Badli Bawana Road, Bawana Road upto Bawana Chowk, Bawana Kanjhawala Road, Kanjhawala Road upto Auchandi Border.

Second route:

Route Tikri Border- Nangloi-Baprola Village-Najafgarh Excluding Phirni Road- Jharoda Border- Rohtak Bypass (Bahadurgarh)- Asoda Toll Plaza

Diversion Plan:-

I. Traffic will not be allowed to enter on Rohtak road from Kirari mor and will be diverted towards Mangol purl.

II. Traffic will be diverted from Ghevra mor towards Khanjawala.

III. Traffic will be diverted from Peeragarhi chowk towards District Centre and Mangolpuri.

IV. Jhatikra mod Najafgarh — Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Jhatikra Mod- Najafgarh.

V. Dwarka mod at Najafgarh road. No commercial vehicles will be allowed towards Delhi gate Najafgarh.

VI. Goyla dairy point Najafgarh drain, no commercial vehicles will be allowed towards Najafgarh.

VII. Shurakhpur road T- Point towards Dhansa road.

VIII. Jharoda drain traffic will be diverted towards Kair village then pass towards Dhansa road.

IX. Najafgarh drain on old Kakrola road. No commercial vehicles will be allowed towards Najafgarh.

General Public is advised to avoid NH-10 (Rohtak Road)-Tikri Border, Nangloi Najafgarh Road and Najafgarh-Jharoda Border.

Third route

Ghazipur Border- NH-24-Road No. 56- ISBT Anand Vihar, Apsara Border — Hapur Road- Bhopura- IMS College-Lal Kuan- Ghazipur Border

Diversion Plan:-

I. No Commercial vehicles and buses will be allowed on NH-24 and DND from Ring Road. Traffic on NH-24 from Nizamuddin Khatta side will be diverted on pusta road near Akshardham and Mother Dairy Road.

II. No Traffic will be allowed towards NH-24 from paper market near Nala cut and Kondli Light point.

III. No traffic towards Road No. 56 from Hasanpur Depot, Patparganj Industrial Area, Ashoka Niketan, Vivekanand Mahila College, ITI College, Ram Mandir Vivek Vihar etc.

IV. No Traffic towards Apsara Border from R/A Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, Chintamani. Commuters are advised to use Khajuri Pusta Road, Loni Road for U.P.

General Public is advised to avoid Ghazipur Border, Roads leading to NH-24, Road No. 56 and Apsara Border.

The Republic Day parade will start from Vijay Chowk. The wreath laying function at the National War Memorial will take place at 9 am.

