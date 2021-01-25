Farmers' tractor rally: Difference over routes between Delhi police, unions

The routes for the proposed tractor rally have become a bone of contention between the protesting farmers and Delhi police, a day after formal permission was granted to the agri unions for the same.

Farmers' leaders have said that the permitted routes are not the same that was decided by them earlier.

"When we came to know last night that announced routes are different from what was decided, we expressed displeasure and held a meeting within our Committee," said SS Pandher, a representative of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday morning.

Expressing displeasure, the farmers' unions said they had planned to go to the Old Ring Road but were assigned the portion that comes largely under Haryana.

A meeting regarding this was held between the unions and Delhi police at around 10 am. However, no middle ground could be reached. Farmers said that they have urged the cops to reconsider their proposition.

"We will announce the routes and timings for tractor parade in the evening," said Pandher after the meeting.

Decided routes:

It was decided on Sunday that the tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway and then return to Singhu.

From Tikri border, it will go to Nagloi and pass through Najafgarh and Western Peripheral Expressway. From Ghazipur border, the rally will go to 56-foot road and return to its originating point passing through Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway.

The police had clarified that the farmers can enter Delhi but without disturbing the Republic Day parade. "They can enter Delhi for few kilometres and then exit (at designation spots)," the Delhi police commissioner had said.

Farmers' leaders have said the tractor parade will remain peaceful and not affect the official Republic Day parade.

Agrarians from all across the country are marching towards Delhi in order to take part in the scheduled rally. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border as the farmers sit in for protest for nearly two months.

