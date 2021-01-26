Farmers protesting against three farms laws introduced by the central government are holding a mega tractor rally in the national capital on Tuesday. They have been protesting on various borders points of Delhi since 26 November last year.

The rally took a violent turn during the day as the protesting farmers clashed with police at several places and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national capital. Hundreds of the farmers deviated from the routes permitted by the Delhi police. Some of them also hoisted flags from atop the domes of the Red Fort.

Farm union leader Rakesh Tikait has said that the protesters wanted to conduct a peaceful march. However, the chaos broke out due to confusion over the routes.

Farmers' tractor rally live updates:

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to temporarily suspend internet service in areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri among others, till midnight.

Farm union leader Yogendra Yadav has appealed to farmers to not pay heed to the rumours. "I appeal on behalf of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to all farmers not to pay attention to rumours, also appeal to them to return to their designated routes. Please don’t do anything that tarnishes the farmers’ movement," said Yadav.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has shut all the entry/exit gates of stations on the grey line.

After breaching barricade at Nangloi, protesting farmers are now taking the designated route towards Najafgarh from Tikri border.

Delhi traffic advisory: Movement of traffic has been closed from R/A Shankar Road to Talkatora Road and Minto Road. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes. "Please avoid NH 44, GTK road, outer ring road, Signature Bridge, GT road, ISBT ring road, Vikas Marg, ITO, NH 24, Nizammudin Khatta, Noida link road, Peeragarhi and Outer Delhi, East & West Delhi border areas due to ongoing farmer protests," said the Delhi traffic police.

Police have said that traffic movement from Kapashera Chowk to Bijwasan Road is closed. "Diversion is given from Kapashera Border and Samalkha T Point. Traffic movement is closed from Dwarka More to Uttam Nagar East Metro Station. Diversion is given from Dwarka More," said traffic police.

﻿ Amid the chaos, Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson of BKU farmer union informed the reporters, "We know the people who are trying to create disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation," when asked that there are allegations that protests have gone out of the hands.

A protestor also went up the mast on the ramparts of the historic 17th century monument and raised a flag he was carrying at the place where the Tricolour is hoisted

Pushed back by the police form the ITO in Central Delhi a section of the protesting farmers drove their tractors to Red Fort complex.

The crowd swelled at the monument as some protesting farmers and 'Nihangs' (traditional Sikh warriors) were seen entering the Red Fort and hoisting a flag from the staff from which prime minister unfurls the tricolour on Independence Day.

Earlier, a clash broke out between police and protesting farmers after the latter reached ITO and tried to push towards Lutyen's Delhi, prompting the force to resort to lathicharge and use tear gas shells against them.

The farmers who began their march from different border points, much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally, reached ITO in Central Delhi despite the force denying them permission for it.

The Delhi Police appealed to the protesting farmers to not take law in their hands and maintain peace as clashes between the force and protesting farmers broke out at a number of places in the national capital.

At Nangloi Chowk in west Delhi and at Mukarba Chowk farmers broke cemented barricades and police used tear gas to disperse them.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.

