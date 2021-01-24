The farmers protesting at the various borders of the national capital against the central government's three new farm laws have said that they have reached a breakthrough with the Delhi Police over their proposed tractor march on Republic Day.

The protesting farmers will hold a 100-km tractor rally in Delhi on 26 January after getting a go-ahead from the Delhi Police, as per reports.

The Delhi Police, however, have claimed that the farmers have not given anything in writing regarding the route of the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day.

"When the protesting farmers would give us in writing about the route of the proposed tractor rally on January 26, we will analyse it and take a decision," the Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has said that their leaders "were able to jointly finalise routes for the Kisan Republic Day Parade".

Speaking to news agency PTI, farmers' leader Abhimanyu Kohar has claimed that the Delhi cops hves given them "permission for tractor parade" on 26 January.

Farmer unions have said that thousands of farmers from neighbouring Haryana, Punjab, and western Uttar Pradesh have planned to drive tractors through the national capital on Republic Day.

The farmers' tractor march will likely start from Ghazipur, Tikri, Singhu border points, according to reports.

The response from Delhi Police came after the farmer unions on Saturday announced that they will organise the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day and there has been an agreement on the routes of the proposed parade.

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, after the talks with the Delhi Police, said, "Farmers will take out 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on January 26. Barricades will be opened and we will enter Delhi."

"We will take out a historical and peaceful parade and it will have no effect on the Republic Day Parade or security arrangements," Yogendra Yadav added.

Govt-farmers 11th round of talks

The eleventh round of talks between the Central Government ministers led by Union Agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar and 40 farmer leaders earlier on Friday was inconclusive.

Farmer leaders stuck to their demands while the Centre urged them to consider its offer to hold discussions to address their concerns after deferring the three contentious farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via