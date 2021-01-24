Farmers' tractor rally: Routes decided, security forces at R-Day parade on alert

The law enforcement personnel deployed for security at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi are required to be on alert for law and order arrangements during the farmers' tractor march , the Delhi police commissioner said on Sunday.

"All officers and men, as well as CAPF and other force deployed for Republic Day Parade security, should remain in a ready position to move at short notice for law and order arrangement in connection with Kisan tractor rally," the commissioner said in a statement.

The statement came on the day Delhi police granted formal approval to farmers for their peaceful tractor march.

The commissioner said that the farmers can enter Delhi but without disturbing the Republic Day parade. "They can enter Delhi for few kilometres and then exit (at designation spots)," he said.

The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway and then return to Singhu.

From Tikri border, it will go to Nagloi and pass through Najafgarh and Western Peripheral Expressway. From Ghazipur border, the rally will go to 56-foot road and return to its originating point passing through Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway.

Farmers have also been appealed by their leaders to bring their tractors inside Delhi and not trolleys.

"Today there was a short meeting with officers of Delhi Police. We have got formal permission from Police for the tractor rally. As I told earlier, 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be held on 26 January," said Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India.

Agrarians from all across the country are marching towards Delhi in order to take part in the scheduled rally. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border as the farmers sit in for protest for nearly two months.

Govt-farmers 11th round of talks

The eleventh round of talks between the Central Government ministers led by Union Agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar and 40 farmer leaders earlier on Friday was inconclusive.

Farmer leaders stuck to their demands while the Centre urged them to consider its offer to hold discussions to address their concerns after deferring the three contentious farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via