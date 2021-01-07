Farmers' tractor rally today: Traffic diversions, and other updates

Farmers unions demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws and the procurement of crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be taking out ‘Tractor rally’ today. The tractor rally, which is called by the Sanyuta Kisan will run on the Western Peripheral Expressway. The march is scheduled to start from Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad towards Palwal in Haryana and back through the expressway. The tractor rally is being organised by Sanyuta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella of 40 farmer unions. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is a 135-km-long six-lane road stretch connecting Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It passes through Gautam Buddh Nagar.

1) There will be diversions at several points on Eastern Peripheral Expressway today. Police in Gautam Buddh Nagar have said vehicles will not be allowed to get on the eastern peripheral expressway from Beel Akbarpur and Sirsa cut towards Palwal from 12 pm to 3 pm. Similarly, vehicles won't be allowed on the expressway from Sirsa Cut and Beel Akbarpur towards Sonipat from 2 pm to 5 pm and will be diverted.

2) The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are shut for traffic. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44.

3) The tractor rally was planned for Tuesday; however, bad weather forced the farmers to defer the rally. The farmers have said they will take out another tractor rally on January 26.

4) So far, seven rounds of talks have been held between the Central government and the unions, and the next meeting is scheduled for January 8.

5) Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi since 26 November 2020, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws enacted in September 2020.

6) The newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

7) The government has presented these laws as major agri-markert reforms aimed at improving farmers' income and making their lives better, the protesting unions find these Acts as pro-corporate and against the existing MSP and mandi systems.

8) The Supreme Court is also scheduled to hear on January 11 a batch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as also the ones raising issues related to the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders.

9) The government has been also separately meeting various farm groups that have extended support to the laws.

10) Protesting farmers have threatened to intensify their stir if their demands are not met.





