Farmers' tractor rally today: Traffic diversions, and other updates

Farmers unions demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws and the procurement of crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be taking out ‘Tractor rally’ today. The tractor rally, which is called by the Sanyuta Kisan will run on the Western Peripheral Expressway. The march is scheduled to start from Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad towards Palwal in Haryana and back through the expressway. The tractor rally is being organised by Sanyuta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella of 40 farmer unions. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is a 135-km-long six-lane road stretch connecting Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It passes through Gautam Buddh Nagar.