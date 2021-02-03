NEW DELHI : Stating that the issue of farmers missing from protest sites is a matter of "grave concern", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that his government is issuing a list of 115 people who were arrested and currently locked up in various jails of Delhi after violence during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has received complaints from the families of those who had come to Delhi to participate in farmers' protest but haven't returned home.

"This is the responsibility of the government to find those people and inform their families. The issue of farmers missing from the protest sites is a matter of grave concern. We are trying our best to connect them to their families," he said.

"We are issuing a list of 115 people who have been arrested after January 26 violence and are kept in various Delhi jails. I hope it helps people looking for their family members who went missing after participating in Kisan Andolan on January 26," the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal further stated that in the last few days, some farmer organisations have also contacted him personally in this regard.

Protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers. The protestors also entered the iconic Mughal Era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

