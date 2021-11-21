The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation representing the farmer unions, has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi listing six demands of agitating farmers.

In the letter, the SKM demanded, The government should immediately resume talks with farmers. Till then, movement will continue.

“Cases lodged against farmers during anti-farm laws movement should be withdrawn immediately," it also said, adding, families of farmers who died during anti-farm laws protest should get rehabilitation support, compensation.

“Farmers are disappointed due to lack of concrete announcement on their important demands in your address."

This comes days after the PM announced to repeal the farm laws on the auspicious occasion of Guru Parab on Friday. During his address to the nation, the PM said, “While apologizing to the nation, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was lacking in our efforts that we could not explain the truth to some of our farmer brothers.

However, the farmers' unions stated they would continue their agitation till the controversial agricultural laws are formally withdrawn at the Parliament.

"Agitation isn't ending. Who told you that the agitation is ending? It'll continue," said Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.

"They've just taken laws back, they should go to Parliament and make this legal. We have Samyukt Morcha 9-member committee meeting today. Everything will be decided there. If the government wants to put forth their side, they should do it there," he added.

SKM to proceed with the planned march on 27 November

Earlier today, SKM said that it will proceed with the planned march to the Parliament on 29 November to observe one year of anti-farm law agitation.

The SKM will hold another meeting on 27 November to decide future course of action, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal has said.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu border following a meeting, Rajewal said, "We discussed the repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were taken. SKM's pre-decided programs will continue as it is. Kisan panchayat will be held in Lucknow on November 22, gatherings at all borders on November 26 and march to Parliament on November 29".

(With inputs from agencies)

