Farmers' unions ready to resume talks with govt, propose meet on Tuesday

The protesting farmers' unions have proposed to hold another round of talks with the Centre at 11 am on December 29, said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at Delhi borders against the three contentious farm laws.

The unions said that their agenda for the meeting will focus on repealing the new reforms. "The first two points in our agenda for talks are modalities to repeal the three farm laws and mechanism and procedure to bring a law for providing a legal guarantee on MSP (Minimum Support Price)," said Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India.

The farmers are also demanding an amendment to the anti-pollution law for NCR to keep farmers out of its ambit as well as changes to proposed EB bill 2020 to safeguard farmers' interests.

Meanwhile, Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal also announced that the farmers will hold a tractor march on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway on December 30 in protest against the three agri laws.

"Toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana will remain permanently open. On December 30 we will organize a tractor march from Singhu border," said Pal.

The development comes after the unions held a meeting on Friday evening to discuss the government's latest letter inviting them for talks.

An official in the Union ministry of agriculture and farmers' welfare had also said on Friday the government was expecting the next round of meeting to take place in the next two-three days.

Locked horns on MSP

The government, in an open letter, told the farmers that it would not be "logical" to include in the agenda any new demand related to minimum support price (MSP), saying it was out of the purview of the new farm laws.

The ministry also reiterated it is ready to find a "logical solution" to the issues raised by protesting farmer unions.

The farmers reacted to it and said that their demand for a legal guarantee on minimum support price will remain the same.

"MSP cannot be separated from our demand for repealing these three laws. In these laws, there is mention about private mandis. Who will ensure that our crop is sold at fixed MSP if it is not there?" a farmers' leader said.

Rejected proposal

The earlier letter also said that in its draft proposal sent on December 9, the government had proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including providing a "written assurance" to the farmers that the existing MSP system would continue.

But the unions had rejected the proposal in an email sent by Darshan Pal on December 16.

Previous five rounds of talks between the government and the unions have failed to break the deadlock as the farmers are adamant on the repeal of the three laws and camping at various border points of Delhi from November 26.

