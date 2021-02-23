Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farmers will gherao Parliament if govt doesn't repeal three agri laws: Rakesh Tikait
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait

Farmers will gherao Parliament if govt doesn't repeal three agri laws: Rakesh Tikait

1 min read . 10:36 PM IST PTI

  • Rakesh Tikait appealed to farmers to be ready as the call for 'Delhi march' can be given at any time
  • Leaders of the United Front will decide the date to gherao the Parliament, he said

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday that if the Centre does not repeal the three new agriculture laws, the protesting farmers will gherao Parliament. 

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday that if the Centre does not repeal the three new agriculture laws, the protesting farmers will gherao Parliament. 

He appealed to farmers to be ready as the call for 'Delhi march' can be given at any time. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19: Uddhav Thackeray seeks report on large gathering near temple in Washim

2 min read . 10:31 PM IST

Chhattisgarh: Visitors from other states to be screened for Covid-19

1 min read . 10:16 PM IST

IIM Kozhikode completes 100% placement, but average salary drops slightly

1 min read . 10:00 PM IST

Govt to utilise more pvt hospitals to enhance Covid-19 vaccination

2 min read . 09:51 PM IST

He appealed to farmers to be ready as the call for 'Delhi march' can be given at any time. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19: Uddhav Thackeray seeks report on large gathering near temple in Washim

2 min read . 10:31 PM IST

Chhattisgarh: Visitors from other states to be screened for Covid-19

1 min read . 10:16 PM IST

IIM Kozhikode completes 100% placement, but average salary drops slightly

1 min read . 10:00 PM IST

Govt to utilise more pvt hospitals to enhance Covid-19 vaccination

2 min read . 09:51 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Tikait was addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat of United Kisan Morcha in Sikar, Rajasthan Tuesday. 

"This time the call will be for Parliament gherao. We will announce it and then march towards Delhi. This time 40 lakh tractors will be there instead of four lakh tractors," he said.

Tikait said the protesting farmers would plough the parks near India Gate and grow crops there. Leaders of the United Front will decide the date to gherao the Parliament, he added. 

He also said there was a conspiracy to malign the country's farmers on January 26, when violence had broken out in the national capital during their tractor parade.

"The farmers of the country love the tricolor, but not the leaders of this country," he said.

Tikait said farmers are openly challenging the government that if it does not repeal all three contentious agricultural laws and does not implement the MSP, then the farmers of the country will also demolish the godowns of big companies.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The United Front will also give a date for this soon, he said. 

The mahapanchayat was also addressed by Swaraj movement leader Yogendra Yadav, National Vice President of All India Kisan Sabha Amra Ram, National General Secretary of Kisan Union, Chaudhary Yudhvir Singh and others. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Tikait also addressed a farmers' gathering at Sardarshahar in Churu district.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.