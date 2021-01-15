Farmers will not hold tractor march on Republic Day if SC orders: Rakesh Tikait

Farmers will not hold tractor march on Republic Day if SC orders: Rakesh Tikait1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 02:22 PM IST
- The ninth round of talks between protesting farmer unions and the central government is currently underway
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Friday that the farmers will withdraw the proposed tractor procession on Republic Day if the Supreme Court orders them to.
"We would conduct the rally on some different day," said Tikait.
Also Read | Covid far from over in some states
The spokesperson had earlier said the farmers will take out a procession from Red Fort to India Gate and hoist the national flag at Amar Jawan Jyoti on R-Day.
The statement comes ahead of the ninth round of talks between protesting farmer unions and the central government.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, are holding the talks with the representatives of around 40 farmer unions at the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi to break the over-a-month-long deadlock on the three new farm laws.
This is the first meeting after the apex court ruled the appointment of a four-member committee to resolve the impasse.
As per reports, the farmer representatives who are attending the meeting with the government have rejected the Centre's proposal to amend the farm laws. They are firm on the demand for a total repeal of farm laws.
"The bill was passed by the Parliament so only government should repeal it, not the committee made on the orders of the Supreme Court," BKU Spokesperson said.
"The government needs to devise a plan to scrap the three laws and give legal guarantee for MSP," Tikait said adding that it is better to hold talks with the government than with the committee formed on the order of the Supreme Court.
