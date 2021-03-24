Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that the protesting farmers, if required, will sell their produce at the Parliament complex in the national capital as part of their protest against the Centre's newly-enacted farm laws.

Farmers will not be divided and they may have to go to Delhi and breach barricades again, Tikait said while addressing a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium.

"They (Centre) has tried to divide us on the lines of caste and religion but they were unsuccessful. You would need to go to Delhi when asked and have to breach barricades again," Tikait said.

The farmer leader said that a nationwide movement against the agri laws has started and youths have a big responsibility now.

Tikait said that India will be saved when slogans of 'Jai Ram' and 'Jai Bhim' are raised together.

Hitting out at the Central government, he said: "PM Modi said farmers can sell crops anywhere. We will prove it by selling at State Assemblies, Collectors' offices and the Parliament. No mandi can be better than Parliament."

However, he cut short his speech as the weather turned bad.

Hundreds of farmers continue to camp at Delhi's borders

Hundreds of farmers are camping at Delhi's borders since November last year demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Social activist and Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Yogendra Yadav had said that farmers of the country want legal guarantee for minimum support price.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers, on the other hand, have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the minimum support price and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Tikait, on the occasion, also announced appointment of Jat leader Rajaram Meel as the state president of Bharatiya Kisan Union and Jhabar Singh as national secretary.

Farmers have been protesting at the different border of Delhi since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

